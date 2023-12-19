Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 32,380 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.74. 2,477,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,515. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

