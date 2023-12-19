Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

