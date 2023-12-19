Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.62. 85,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.