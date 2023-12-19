iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
