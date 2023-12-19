CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Target stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.