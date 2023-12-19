SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

