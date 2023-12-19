SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.81. 188,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.