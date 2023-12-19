Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DE traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.21. 465,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

