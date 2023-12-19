Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,453,638 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

