Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,041. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

