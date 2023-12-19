HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.99. 67,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

