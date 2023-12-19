Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

