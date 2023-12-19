iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $477.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

