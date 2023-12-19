MKT Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $447.48. 233,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,937. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.