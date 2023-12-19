Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,097. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

