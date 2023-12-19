Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

