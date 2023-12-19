HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 873,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

