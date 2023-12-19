Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.52. 97,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

