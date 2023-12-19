Bath Savings Trust Co Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,683. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $181.27 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

