Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Entergy by 436.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 222,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 181,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. 313,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,902. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

