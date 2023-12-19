Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 36,254 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,254 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,298. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

