Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,482. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

