iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

