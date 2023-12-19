Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.