Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. 563,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

