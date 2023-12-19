Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 6,168 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.3% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 287.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,202,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,770,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

