Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 819,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

