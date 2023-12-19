Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 748,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,619. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

