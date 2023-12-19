Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.82. 38,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day moving average is $207.66. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.20 and a 12-month high of $223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

