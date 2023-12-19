Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of TCHP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. 19,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

