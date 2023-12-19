Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 172,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,702. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

