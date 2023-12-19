Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 887 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 0.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 528,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,255. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.