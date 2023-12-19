Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.48% of Patterson Companies worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 199,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,427. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

