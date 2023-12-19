Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 39,668 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,668 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,991 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.