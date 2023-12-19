Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

