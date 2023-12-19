Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,974 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,352 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,075,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,681. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

