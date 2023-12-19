Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,159 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. 561,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

