Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 151,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

