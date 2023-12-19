Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 8,558 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

