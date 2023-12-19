Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $253,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
