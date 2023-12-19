Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 9,141,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,588,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

