Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,089 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 78,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 1,161,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,030. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

