Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.