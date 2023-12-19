Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

