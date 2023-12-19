Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.09

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 683192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. UBS Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lufax from $7.60 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

