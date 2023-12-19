Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $307.83

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $307.83 and last traded at $307.82, with a volume of 9264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.76.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCR. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

