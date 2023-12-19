Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 400,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,036,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 79,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.0% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

