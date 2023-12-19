E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

