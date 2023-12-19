iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. 266,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

