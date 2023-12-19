Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Holdings Decreased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

BATS VSGX opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

