Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 1,065,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

